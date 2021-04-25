Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $121,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

