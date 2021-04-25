Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). CEVA reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 77,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,116. CEVA has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5,774.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,393,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

