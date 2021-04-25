Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 5.4% Over Last Day (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $137.12 million and $69.17 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $36.44 or 0.00072989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,208 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.