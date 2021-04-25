AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $78.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $79.57 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $308.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.10 million to $312.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.79 million, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $308.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.