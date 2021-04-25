American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 666.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

