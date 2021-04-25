American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) were down 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $245.25 and last traded at $250.25. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

