Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.