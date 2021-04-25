Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,400.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

