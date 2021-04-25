Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.