Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

