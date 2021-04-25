Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.