Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALIZY stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

