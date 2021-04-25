Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $831.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

