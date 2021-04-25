Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. Allegion has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $139.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

