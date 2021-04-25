Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.23 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

