Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

