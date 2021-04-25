Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.42). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.