AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $154.13 and last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 13756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AGCO by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

