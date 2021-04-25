Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average of $478.94. Adobe has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

