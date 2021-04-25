Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

