Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ADPT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 674,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,039. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,056,470 shares of company stock worth $50,368,109. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 142.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

