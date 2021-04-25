Actinium Price Reaches $0.0478 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $66,726.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,502,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.