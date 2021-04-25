ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

