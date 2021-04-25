Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.98 and traded as high as C$19.80. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 22,203 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$327.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

