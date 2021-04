Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Financial Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54% QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 25.35%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $73.19, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 6.12 $53.04 million $1.41 14.84 QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.91 $31.29 million $2.63 25.25

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QTS Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.