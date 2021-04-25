Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Holdings Lowered by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Truist upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

