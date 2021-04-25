Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.06.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 1,695,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

