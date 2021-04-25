Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $400,479.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $400,479.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

