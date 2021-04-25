Abbott Laboratories Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

