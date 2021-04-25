Aaron Locascio Sells 46,500 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

