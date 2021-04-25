$9.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.47. 9,023,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,423,313. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

