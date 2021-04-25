$78.16 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $78.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million.

Several analysts have commented on APPF shares. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.92. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.