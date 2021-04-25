$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 724,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

