$75.75 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post $75.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $330.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.60 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $374.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 58,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

