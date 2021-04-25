7,179 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.