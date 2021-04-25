711 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

