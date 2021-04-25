70 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

