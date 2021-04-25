$611.84 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $611.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $621.29 million. Energizer posted sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Energizer has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,573,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

