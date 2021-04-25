$6.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.85. Intuit reported earnings per share of $4.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.92. 981,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,379. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 52-week low of $256.58 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Intuit by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 748,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.