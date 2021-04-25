$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 78,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

