5,203 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

