500 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.