$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.19 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $24.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,963. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.