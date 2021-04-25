$491.14 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce $491.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.55 million and the highest is $503.97 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 380,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

