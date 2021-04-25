$46.18 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce $46.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $46.41 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $192.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $192.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.50 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. 324,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,058. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

