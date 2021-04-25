450,899 Shares in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATM. Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

