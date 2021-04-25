$45.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $45.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.31 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $275.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $405.50 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

