$434.87 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $434.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.99 million to $436.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DocuSign by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $224.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

