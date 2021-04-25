38,588 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.