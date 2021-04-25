$337.85 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $337.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.30 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $320.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

RCM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 389,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.